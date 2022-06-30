CLAT 2022: First Seat Allotment Result Declared; Direct Link Here

CLAT 2022 first seat allotment result declared

CLAT 2022: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has declared the first seat allotment result for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022 today, June 30. CLAT 2022 qualified candidates who registered for the counseling can check first allotment list by logging into their registered accounts through the official website-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Aspirants who have allotted seats in the first provisional list will now have to complete the admission process by July 2, 2022.

Candidates who have not received allotment in the first round should wait for the next round of merit list. The consortium will release the second provisional merit list on July 7. The aspirants can accept and lock the seat or apply for an upgrade following the allotment. They can also exit the admission process by exercising the exit option.

"You can change your option from Accept/Revise multiple times before the closure of 1st list. Requests to change your option after the closure date will not be entertained under any circumstances," the consortium said in a statement.

CLAT 2022 First Seat Allotment: How To Check

Visit the official website-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Login using registered mobile number and password.

Open the allotment status to know about the college allotted.

CLAT 2022 First Seat Allotment: Direct Link

CLAT 2022 First Seat Allotment: Documents Required

The law aspirants who accept the seat or apply for upgrade will have to upload their documents by logging into the CLAT registration portal. Candidates need to contact the allotted university for information about the documents required for admission.

CLAT 2022 First Seat Allotment: Payment

To confirm admission with the allotted university, the candidates will need to pay the CLAT 2022 admission fee before July 2.

The CLAT 2022 result was announced on June 24. Candidates can download the result by using their registered mobile number and password at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.