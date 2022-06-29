CLAT 2022: First Provisional Merit List Tomorrow At Consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Details Here

CLAT 2022 first provisional merit list tomorrow

CLAT 2022: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will publish the first provisional merit list for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022 tomorrow, June 30. Once released, the CLAT 2022 qualified candidates who registered for the counseling will be able to check the merit list on the official website-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The aspirants can accept and lock the seat or apply for an upgrade following the allotment. They can also exit the admission process by exercising the exit option. The consortium will release the second provisional merit list on July 7, and third provisional merit list will be released on July 12.

The CLAT 2022 result was announced on June 24. Candidates can download the result by using their registered mobile number and password at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2022 First Provisional Merit List: How To Check

Visit the official website-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Click on the "CLAT 2022- First Provisional Merit List" link

Login using registered mobile number and password

Open the allotment status to know about the college allotted.

The CLAT entrance exam was conducted on June 19, in 131 exam centres, across the country. The CLAT scores will be recognised by 22 national law universities (NLUs) and several other law colleges and universities.