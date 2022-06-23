CLAT 2022 Final Answer Key Out; Direct Link Here

CLAT 2022 answer key out

CLAT 2022: The Consortium of National Law Universities has issued the final answer key for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022. The CLAT 2022 final answer key has been released on the official website-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The CLAT exam 2022 was conducted on June 19 for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes offered by several National Law Universities in the country.

The law entrance test was held in 131 examination centres, across 84 locations in 25 states. While 92 per cent of the CLAT UG registered candidates appeared for the test, 87 per cent candidates took the PG test.

How To Download CLAT Answer Key 2022:

Visit the official website -- consortiumofnlus.ac.in Click on the designated answer key link Access and tally the answers marked and calculate the score

CLAT 2022 Final Answer Key UG: Direct Link

CLAT 2022 Final Answer Key PG: Direct Link

Admission to the National Law Universities (NLUs) will depend on the opening and closing ranks of the CLAT exam. CLAT 2022 scores will be recognised by 22 NLUs, including some of the country's top law schools.