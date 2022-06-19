CLAT 2022 Exam Today; Instructions For Candidates
CLAT 2022: The CLAT 2022 exam will be held in offline mode between 2 pm and 4 pm today, June 19. The law entrance test will be conducted for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes.
CLAT 2022: The Consortium of National Law Universities will conduct the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022 today, June 19. The CLAT 2022 exam will be held in offline mode between 2 pm and 4 pm. The law entrance test will be held for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes. The CLAT admit card 2022 has already been released on the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates can download the CLAT 2022 hall ticket using their application number and password.
The CLAT UG 2022 entrance exam will be held for a duration of two hours. The CLAT UG question paper will comprise 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) carrying 1 mark each. For every wrong answers marked, 0.25 marks will be deducted. The question paper of CLAT UG 2022 will comprise questions from these subjects -- English Language, Current Affairs (General Knowledge), Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Techniques.
While the CLAT PG 2022 exam will have 120 objective-type questions carrying 1 mark each. There shall be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer. The CLAT PG question paper will be based on the mandatory subjects of the undergraduate program and include Constitutional Law, Jurisprudence, Administrative Law, Law of Contract, Torts, Family Law, Criminal Law, Property Law, Company Law, Public International Law, Tax Law, Environmental Law, and Labour and Industrial Law.
CLAT 2022 Exam: Instructions For Candidates
- Candidates must reach the exam centre by 1.30 pm. They will not be allowed to enter the exam hall after 2.15 pm under any circumstances.
- Aspirants must identify their seating place as per the roll number in the seating plan displayed at the test centre.
- Applicants must also carry one valid photo ID along with the CLAT admit card at the examination centre.
- Candidates should carry their face mask, hand sanitizer and personal transparent water bottle.
- Candidates should carry one blue or black ballpoint pen. They are not allowed to write with any other coloured pen.
- Aspirants are not allowed to carry mobile phones, advanced calculators, study materials, smartwatches or any other electronic gadgets inside the test centre.
- Candidates will have to go through a thermal screening before entering the exam premises. Those with a temperature above 99.14 degree Fahrenheit will have to take the exam in a separate room.
- Candidates infected with Covid-19 or those who were in isolation will not be allowed to take the CLAT 2022 exam.
- Once the test starts, candidates will not be permitted to leave their room without taking permission from the invigilator.
- Law aspirants will be given 120 minutes to complete the exam and they will not be allowed to leave until the invigilator finishes counting the number of OMR sheets.