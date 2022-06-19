CLAT 2022 Exam Today; Instructions For Candidates

Check CLAT 2022 exam day guidelines

CLAT 2022: The Consortium of National Law Universities will conduct the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022 today, June 19. The CLAT 2022 exam will be held in offline mode between 2 pm and 4 pm. The law entrance test will be held for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes. The CLAT admit card 2022 has already been released on the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates can download the CLAT 2022 hall ticket using their application number and password.

The CLAT UG 2022 entrance exam will be held for a duration of two hours. The CLAT UG question paper will comprise 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) carrying 1 mark each. For every wrong answers marked, 0.25 marks will be deducted. The question paper of CLAT UG 2022 will comprise questions from these subjects -- English Language, Current Affairs (General Knowledge), Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Techniques.

While the CLAT PG 2022 exam will have 120 objective-type questions carrying 1 mark each. There shall be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer. The CLAT PG question paper will be based on the mandatory subjects of the undergraduate program and include Constitutional Law, Jurisprudence, Administrative Law, Law of Contract, Torts, Family Law, Criminal Law, Property Law, Company Law, Public International Law, Tax Law, Environmental Law, and Labour and Industrial Law.

