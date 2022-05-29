  • Home
CLAT 2022 Exam Date On June 19; Paper Pattern, Syllabus

CLAT 2022: The admit card release date has not been announced yet. As soon as the CLAT 2022 hall tickets are issued, candidates can login into their accounts and download the admit cards.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 29, 2022 8:20 pm IST

CLAT 2022 Exam Date On June 19; Paper Pattern, Syllabus
CLAT 2022 on June 19; exam syllabus, pattern here
New Delhi:

The Consortium of National Law Universities will hold the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) on June 19, 2022. The consortium will conduct CLAT 2022 in offline mode between 2 pm and 4 pm. The CLAT 2022 admit card will be made available to the candidates soon at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The admit card release date has not been announced yet. As soon as the CLAT 2022 hall tickets are issued, candidates can login into their accounts and download the admit cards.

The CLAT 2022 UG will focus on evaluating the comprehension and reasoning skills and abilities of candidates. CLAT 2022 is designed to be a test of aptitude and skills that are necessary for a legal education rather than prior knowledge, though prior knowledge occasionally may be useful to respond to questions in the Current Affairs section, a statement on the CLAT official website said.

The UG CLAT 2022 will be held for a duration of two hours. The CLAT 2022 UG question paper will comprise 150 multiple-choice questions carrying 1 mark each. For every wrong answers marked, 0.25 marks will be cut. The question paper of CLAT 2022 UG will comprise questions from these subjects -- English Language, Current Affairs (General Knowledge), Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Techniques.

While the CLAT 2022 PG will include 120 objective-type questions carrying 1 mark each. There shall be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer. The paper will be based on the mandatory subjects of the undergraduate program and include Constitutional Law, Jurisprudence, Administrative Law, Law of Contract, Torts, Family Law, Criminal Law, Property Law, Company Law, Public International Law, Tax Law, Environmental Law, and Labour and Industrial Law.

CLAT results CLAT Admit Card

