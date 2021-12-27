CLAT 2022 Date Announced; Online Application Starts On January 1

CLAT 2022 application from Jan 1 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The Consortium of National Law Universities has announced the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) dates for the 2022 exams. CLAT 2022 will be held on May 8 and online application will start on January 1, 2022. The law admission test is held for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes. The application portal for CLAT will remain open till March 31, 2022.

The CLAT application form will be released on the official website -- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates qualifying Class 12 or appearing in the board examination will be eligible to apply for CLAT UG, and students who have completed LLB or are in the final year of the LLB programme can apply for CLAT LLM. For CLAT UG, students will be required to score 45 per cent marks or its equivalent in the qualifying exam, and for CLAT PG, 50 per cent marks. However, there exists relaxations for reserved category students.

The consortium, as a first, has scheduled two tests in 2022. It has also reduced the CLAT counselling fees to Rs 30,0000 from Rs 50,000. For students under reserved category, the counselling fees will be Rs. 20,000.

“CLAT-2022 will be held on May 8, 2022. The Consortium has resolved that CLAT-2023 will be held on 18th December, 2022. Hence, in 2022 two CLAT examinations will be held in one year,” an official statement said.

