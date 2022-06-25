CLAT 2022 Counselling: Registration Begins; Check Fee, How To Apply

Check details on CLAT 2022 counselling

CLAT 2022 Counselling: The Consortium of National Law Universities has started the registration process for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022 counselling. Candidates can apply for the CLAT counselling through the official website-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The last to register for the CLAT counselling 2022 is June 27. As per the schedule, the first provisional merit list of CLAT counselling will be released on June 30, while the second provisional merit list will be released on July 7, and third provisional merit list will be on July 12.

"All candidates are advised to login to the consortium website and confirm if they have been invited for counseling. Further, an email/sms shall be sent to all eligible candidates inviting them for counseling. The counseling information will be uploaded on the Consortium website as well. Candidates can login to their CLAT account and register for counseling process. Candidates are advised to login and check if they have been invited for counseling. CLAT Consortium will not be responsible for non-delivery of Emails/SMS," according to the official statement.

The CLAT 2022 result was announced on June 24. Candidates can download the result by using their registered mobile number and password at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The CLAT entrance exam was conducted on June 19, in 131 exam centres, across the country. The CLAT scores will be recognised by 22 national law universities (NLUs) and several other law colleges and universities.

CLAT 2022 Counselling: How To Apply

Visit the official website-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Enter your login details.

Update your NLU preferences.

Pay the registration fee

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

CLAT 2022 Counselling: Registration Fee

Candidates belonging to the general category will have to pay an amount of Rs 30, 000 to block a seat. For SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PWD/BC and other reserved categories, the registration fee is Rs 20,000.

Only those candidates who successfully complete the counselling registration process will be considered for the allotment of seat.