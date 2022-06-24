CLAT 2022 College Predictor Launched; Check Admission Chances In Top NLUs

CLAT 2022 college predictor launched

CLAT 2022: The final answer key for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022 has been released by the Consortium of National Law Universities on June 23. Candidates who are curious to know in which national law university (NLUs) they will get admission based on their CLAT score can check the CLAT 2022 college predictor tool launched by Careers360. The CLAT exam 2022 was held on June 19. Students qualifying CLAT get admission to 22 NLUs, including some of the country's top law schools. The CLAT result 2022 is expected to be announced soon.

The Careers360’s CLAT college predictor 2022 is a tool that helps candidates know their chances of getting a seat in both the all-India category and state category based on their CLAT ranking 2022.

"The CLAT college predictor 2022 analyses your performance using advanced algorithms and historical counselling data, including CLAT marks vs rank analysis," the CLAT college predictor 2022 website read.

How To Use CLAT College Predictor 2022?

Open the CLAT college predictor

Enter your overall CLAT ranking as per the all-India merit list

Select your state from the drop-down

Select your seat type, special category status, caste status and gender

Click on the “Predict my College” option

The most suitable NLU based on your performance will be displayed on the screen. You will also be able to check the other NLUs that you may get.

With CLAT college predictor 2022, candidates can also check the past performances of national law universities on various ranking parameters such as the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) for law schools. They can also check the category-wise cut-off for various NLUs using the CLAT 2022 college predictor, a statement on the Careers360 College Predictor website said.

