CLAT 2022: Check Previous Year's BA LLB Cut-Offs For Top National Law Universities, Other Details
CLAT 2022: The CLAT exam 2022 will be held in offline mode between 2 pm and 4 pm on June 19. CLAT 2022 scores will be recognised by 22 NLUs, including some of the country's top law schools.
CLAT 2022: The Consortium of National Law Universities is set to conduct the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022 on June 19. The CLAT exam will be held in offline mode between 2 pm and 4 pm. The entrance test will be held for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes. The CLAT UG 2022 paper will have five sections- Verbal Ability, General Knowledge and Current Affairs, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude comprising comprehension-based questions. Each section may have four to five comprehension passages followed by a set of multiple-choice questions (MCQs).
As per the CLAT 2022 exam pattern, the question paper will have 150 questions, which includes, 100 questions for one mark each and two essay type questions each of 25 marks.
Admission to the National Law Universities (NLUs) will depend on the opening and closing ranks of the CLAT exam. CLAT 2022 scores will be recognised by 22 NLUs, including some of the country's top law schools. Ahead of the CLAT 2022 exam, Candidates can check the previous year’s cut-off marks and cut-off ranks here.
CLAT 2022: Previous Year's Cut-Offs For BA LLB
NLSIU Bengaluru Cut-Off
Category
Cut off rank
Cut off marks
General
83
103.5
General - Karnataka category
237
96.75
SC
2112
73.75
ST
3042
68.25
NALSAR Hyderabad Cut-Off
Category
Cut off rank
Cut off marks
General
172
99
General (Telangana)
519
90.25
OBC-C-TL
10732
45.75
SC
2884
69
ST
6854
54.75
WBNUJS Kolkata Cut-Off
Category
Cut off rank
Cut off marks
General
241
96.75
General - WB
908
84
OBC
4575
62
SC
3644
65.25
ST
2546
71
GNLU Gandhinagar Cut-Off
Category
Cut-off rank
Cut-off marks
General
375
92.75
OBC
1693
76.75
SC
7277
53.5
ST
14753
38.75
NLU Jodhpur Cut-Off
Category
Cut-off rank
Cut-off marks
General
356
93.25
General (PWD)
9711
47.75
SC
5983
57.25
ST
15063
38.25