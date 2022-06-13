CLAT 2022: Check Previous Year's BA LLB Cut-Offs For Top National Law Universities, Other Details

  • Home
CLAT 2022: The CLAT exam 2022 will be held in offline mode between 2 pm and 4 pm on June 19. CLAT 2022 scores will be recognised by 22 NLUs, including some of the country's top law schools.

CLAT 2022 will be held on June 19
CLAT 2022: The Consortium of National Law Universities is set to conduct the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022 on June 19. The CLAT exam will be held in offline mode between 2 pm and 4 pm. The entrance test will be held for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes. The CLAT UG 2022 paper will have five sections- Verbal Ability, General Knowledge and Current Affairs, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude comprising comprehension-based questions. Each section may have four to five comprehension passages followed by a set of multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

As per the CLAT 2022 exam pattern, the question paper will have 150 questions, which includes, 100 questions for one mark each and two essay type questions each of 25 marks.

Admission to the National Law Universities (NLUs) will depend on the opening and closing ranks of the CLAT exam. CLAT 2022 scores will be recognised by 22 NLUs, including some of the country's top law schools. Ahead of the CLAT 2022 exam, Candidates can check the previous year’s cut-off marks and cut-off ranks here.

CLAT 2022: Previous Year's Cut-Offs For BA LLB

NLSIU Bengaluru Cut-Off

Category

Cut off rank

Cut off marks

General

83

103.5

General - Karnataka category

237

96.75

SC

2112

73.75

ST

3042

68.25


NALSAR Hyderabad Cut-Off

Category

Cut off rank

Cut off marks

General

172

99

General (Telangana)

519

90.25

OBC-C-TL

10732

45.75

SC

2884

69

ST

6854

54.75


WBNUJS Kolkata Cut-Off

Category

Cut off rank

Cut off marks

General

241

96.75

General - WB

908

84

OBC

4575

62

SC

3644

65.25

ST

2546

71


GNLU Gandhinagar Cut-Off

Category

Cut-off rank

Cut-off marks

General

375

92.75

OBC

1693

76.75

SC

7277

53.5

ST

14753

38.75


NLU Jodhpur Cut-Off

Category

Cut-off rank

Cut-off marks

General

356

93.25

General (PWD)

9711

47.75

SC

5983

57.25

ST

15063

38.25

