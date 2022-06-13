CLAT 2022: Check Previous Year's BA LLB Cut-Offs For Top National Law Universities, Other Details

Image credit: Shutterstock CLAT 2022 will be held on June 19

CLAT 2022: The Consortium of National Law Universities is set to conduct the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022 on June 19. The CLAT exam will be held in offline mode between 2 pm and 4 pm. The entrance test will be held for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes. The CLAT UG 2022 paper will have five sections- Verbal Ability, General Knowledge and Current Affairs, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude comprising comprehension-based questions. Each section may have four to five comprehension passages followed by a set of multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

As per the CLAT 2022 exam pattern, the question paper will have 150 questions, which includes, 100 questions for one mark each and two essay type questions each of 25 marks.

Admission to the National Law Universities (NLUs) will depend on the opening and closing ranks of the CLAT exam. CLAT 2022 scores will be recognised by 22 NLUs, including some of the country's top law schools. Ahead of the CLAT 2022 exam, Candidates can check the previous year’s cut-off marks and cut-off ranks here.

CLAT 2022: Previous Year's Cut-Offs For BA LLB

NLSIU Bengaluru Cut-Off

Category Cut off rank Cut off marks General 83 103.5 General - Karnataka category 237 96.75 SC 2112 73.75 ST 3042 68.25





NALSAR Hyderabad Cut-Off

Category Cut off rank Cut off marks General 172 99 General (Telangana) 519 90.25 OBC-C-TL 10732 45.75 SC 2884 69 ST 6854 54.75





WBNUJS Kolkata Cut-Off

Category Cut off rank Cut off marks General 241 96.75 General - WB 908 84 OBC 4575 62 SC 3644 65.25 ST 2546 71





GNLU Gandhinagar Cut-Off

Category Cut-off rank Cut-off marks General 375 92.75 OBC 1693 76.75 SC 7277 53.5 ST 14753 38.75





NLU Jodhpur Cut-Off