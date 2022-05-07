CLAT 2022: Candidates Can Update Exam Centres, Edit Application Form Now

Image credit: shutterstock.com CLAT 2022 for undergraduate and postgraduate will be conducted on June 19

CLAT 2022: The Consortium Of National Law Universities has provided an opportunity to the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2022) aspirants to update their exam centres and edit their application form by May 11 (11:59 PM). "Candidates are requested to take this opportunity to review and update their name, date of birth and reservations if it needs any correction. To verify - login and click on ‘print application’ button," read the release. The online window to edit the application form is consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2022.

Recommended: Download Free CLAT Sample Papers, here Also check: How to Crack CLAT without Coaching, here Try Out : CLAT Free Mock Test, here 5 yr. Int. LLB at UPES. #25 NIRF, Amongst Top 10 Private Law Colleges in India. Apply Now

The candidates can make changes by clicking on the 'edit application' button. Review the complete application form and make any changes if required and submit the form. "Test centre update should be completed before 23:59 on May 11, 2022. Requests to change test centre and other data after the last date will not be entertained," read the notification.

CLAT 2022 for undergraduate and postgraduate will be conducted on June 19, 2022.

CLAT 2022: Steps To Update Test Centre

Login to your CLAT account Click 'Edit Application' button Go to 'Preferences' tab Update the 3 test centre preferences as required Click the next button to go to the ‘reservation’ tab. Scroll down, agree to the declaration and click the submit form button.

The online application process for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2022) will be closed on May 9, however, the candidates can pay their application fees till May 11. "The candidates who have already submitted their application but not yet paid the fees, are allowed to make the payment and complete the ‘registration’ till 11:59 PM on Wednesday," read the CLAT notification. The candidates are informed that new registration and submission of new applications will not be accepted after May 9, and request to pay the application fees will not be entertained after May 11, 11:59 PM.

For any assistance, reach us at: Email: clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in Phone: 080-47162020 (between 10:00 am to 05:00 pm on all working days).