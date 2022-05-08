  • Home
  • Education
  • CLAT 2022 Application Process Ends Tomorrow; Here’s How To Apply

CLAT 2022 Application Process Ends Tomorrow; Here’s How To Apply

CLAT 2022, the entrance examination for undergraduate and postgraduate courses will be conducted on June 19, 2022.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: May 8, 2022 10:11 am IST

RELATED NEWS

CLAT 2022: Candidates Can Update Exam Centres, Edit Application Form Now
CLAT 2022: Application Process Ends On May 9; Check Exam Date, Syllabus
CLAT 2022: Law Entrance Exam Date Revised To June 19; Registration Deadline Extended
CLAT: Students’ Body Demand 27% OBC Quota At NLUs
CLAT 2022 Application Process Begins: Registration Process Details, Eligibility, Exam Dates, Paper Pattern
Registration For CLAT 2022 To Start Today; Details Here
CLAT 2022 Application Process Ends Tomorrow; Here’s How To Apply
CLAT 2022 registration process will be concluded tomorrow, May 9
Image credit: Shutterstock

CLAT 2022 Application Form: The registration process for the Common Law Admission Test, or CLAT 2022, will be concluded tomorrow, May 9, 2022 by the Consortium of National Law Universities. Aspirants will be able to submit their CLAT application form 2022 on the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in till 11:59 PM today. CLAT 2022, the entrance examination for undergraduate and postgraduate courses will be conducted on June 19, 2022.

RecommendedDownload Free CLAT Sample Papers, here 

Also checkHow to Crack CLAT without Coaching, here

Try Out CLAT Free Mock Test, here

5 yr. Int. LLB at UPES#25 NIRF, Amongst Top 10 Private Law Colleges in India. Apply Now

“The candidates who have already submitted their application but not yet paid the fees, are allowed to make the payment and complete the ‘registration’ till 11:59 PM on Wednesday, 11th May 2022. Request to make the payment after 11:59 PM, 11th May 2022 will not be considered. Candidates are requested to finish all the formalities well in time and avoid last minute problems.,”- the Consortium of National Law Universities wrote on the notice.

CLAT 2022 Registration 2022: How To Apply

  1. Visit the official site of CLAT- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on the registration link and enter your mobile number and password.
  3. Now, login with your credentials.
  4. Enter the necessary details in the application form.
  5. Upload the documents and pay application fees via credit, debit card or net banking.
  6. Once done, click on the submit button.
  7. Download the duly-filled application form and take its printout for further need.

Recently, the Consortium Of National Law Universities has provided the opportunity to update the exam centres and make changes in the application form for aspirants. The application correction window will be closed on May 11, 2022. Check How to do it.

CLAT 2022: Steps To Update Test Centre

  1. Login to your CLAT account
  2. Click 'Edit Application' button
  3. Go to 'Preferences' tab
  4. Update the 3 test centre preferences as required
  5. Click the next button to go to the ‘reservation’ tab. Scroll down, agree to the declaration and click the submit form button.
Click here for more Education News
CLAT application

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
ICSE Class 10 Semester 2 Physics Exam Tomorrow; Check Specimen Question Paper, Other Details
ICSE Class 10 Semester 2 Physics Exam Tomorrow; Check Specimen Question Paper, Other Details
ISI Admission Test 2022 Today; Important Exam Day Instructions To Follow
ISI Admission Test 2022 Today; Important Exam Day Instructions To Follow
AKTU UG, PG Even Semester Exams 2022 From May 25; Details Here
AKTU UG, PG Even Semester Exams 2022 From May 25; Details Here
IIT Madras, Power Grid Corporation Launch Scholarship Programme For Economically Weaker BTech Students
IIT Madras, Power Grid Corporation Launch Scholarship Programme For Economically Weaker BTech Students
President Ram Nath Kovind To Inaugurate Permanent Campus Of IIM Nagpur On Sunday
President Ram Nath Kovind To Inaugurate Permanent Campus Of IIM Nagpur On Sunday
.......................... Advertisement ..........................