CLAT 2022 Application Process Ends Tomorrow; Here’s How To Apply

CLAT 2022 Application Form: The registration process for the Common Law Admission Test, or CLAT 2022, will be concluded tomorrow, May 9, 2022 by the Consortium of National Law Universities. Aspirants will be able to submit their CLAT application form 2022 on the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in till 11:59 PM today. CLAT 2022, the entrance examination for undergraduate and postgraduate courses will be conducted on June 19, 2022.

“The candidates who have already submitted their application but not yet paid the fees, are allowed to make the payment and complete the ‘registration’ till 11:59 PM on Wednesday, 11th May 2022. Request to make the payment after 11:59 PM, 11th May 2022 will not be considered. Candidates are requested to finish all the formalities well in time and avoid last minute problems.,”- the Consortium of National Law Universities wrote on the notice.

CLAT 2022 Registration 2022: How To Apply

Visit the official site of CLAT- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the registration link and enter your mobile number and password. Now, login with your credentials. Enter the necessary details in the application form. Upload the documents and pay application fees via credit, debit card or net banking. Once done, click on the submit button. Download the duly-filled application form and take its printout for further need.

Recently, the Consortium Of National Law Universities has provided the opportunity to update the exam centres and make changes in the application form for aspirants. The application correction window will be closed on May 11, 2022. Check How to do it.

CLAT 2022: Steps To Update Test Centre