CLAT 2022 Application Process Ends Today At Consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Here’s How To Apply

Image credit: Shutterstock CLAT 2022 registration will be closed today

CLAT 2022: The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022 application process will be closed today, May 9, by the Consortium of National Law Universities. Online applications for CLAT 2022 scheduled to be held on June 19 will remain open up to 11:59 pm today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. CLAT is conducted for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes. Registered candidates will be able to make the payment and complete the CLAT 2022 registration by May 11 (11:59 pm).

Recommended: Download Free CLAT Sample Papers, here Also check: How to Crack CLAT without Coaching, here Try Out : CLAT Free Mock Test, here 5 yr. Int. LLB at UPES. #25 NIRF, Amongst Top 10 Private Law Colleges in India. Apply Now

“The Online Applications for CLAT 2022 will close at 11:59 PM on 9th May, 2022. New registrations and submission of new applications will not be accepted and request for submissions after the closure will not be considered,” an official statement issued on May 7 said.

“The candidates who have already submitted their application but not yet paid the fees, are allowed to make the payment and complete the ‘registration’ till 11:59 PM on Wednesday, 11th May 2022,” it added.

Candidates qualifying Class 12 or appearing in the board examination will be eligible to apply for CLAT UG, and students who have completed LLB or are in the final year of the LLB programme can apply for CLAT LLM. For CLAT UG, students will be required to score 45 per cent marks or its equivalent in the qualifying exam, and for CLAT PG, 50 per cent marks. However, there exists relaxations for reserved category students.

CLAT 2022: How To Apply

Visit the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. On the homepage, click on the registration link and enter your mobile number and password. Now, log in with your credentials. Enter the necessary details in the application form. Upload the documents and pay application fees via credit, debit card, or net banking. Once done, click on the submit button. Download the application form and take its printout for further need.

The consortium, as a first, has scheduled two tests in 2022. It has also reduced the CLAT counselling fees to Rs 30,0000 from Rs 50,000. For students under reserved category, the counselling fees will be Rs. 20,000.

Candidates can also update their preference of test centres, review and update their names, dates of birth and reservations if it needs any correction by May 11.

CLAT 2022 Application Correction, Test Centre Preference Steps

1) Login to your CLAT account

2) Click 'Edit Application' button

3) Go to 'Preferences' tab

4) Update the 3 test centre preferences as required

5) Click the Next (>) button to go to the ‘Reservation’ tab.

6) Scroll down, agree to the declaration

7) Click the Submit Form button