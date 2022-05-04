  • Home
CLAT 2022: Application Process Ends On May 9; Check Exam Date, Syllabus

The CLAT application form is available on the Consortium of NLU’s official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: May 4, 2022 3:56 pm IST

CLAT 2022 exam will be conducted on June 19, 2022
Image credit: Shutterstock

CLAT 2022 Exam Date: The Consortium of National Law Universities will conclude the registration process for the Common Law Admission Test, or CLAT 2022, on May 9, 2022. The CLAT application form is available on the Consortium of NLU’s official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates who are willing to appear for CLAT 2022 must visit the official website to submit their application form within the mentioned deadline. According to the official notice, CLAT 2022 for undergraduate and postgraduate will be conducted on June 19, 2022.

“CLAT 2022 is a national level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities around the country. CLAT is organized by the Consortium of National Law Universities consisting of the representative universities,” the Consortium of NLUs said on the official website.

CLAT 2022 Registration 2022: How To Apply

  • Visit the official site of CLAT- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the registration link and enter your mobile number and password.
  • Now, login with your credentials.
  • Enter the necessary details in the application form.
  • Upload the documents and pay application fees via credit, debit card or net banking.
  • Once done, click on the submit button.
  • Download the duly-filled application form and take its printout for further need.

CLAT 2022 Syllabus For Undergraduate

“The UG-CLAT 2022 would focus on evaluating the comprehension and reasoning skills and abilities of candidates. Overall, it is designed to be a test of aptitude and skills that are necessary for a legal education rather than prior knowledge, though prior knowledge occasionally may be useful to respond to questions in the Current Affairs section,” The website reads.

“The UG-CLAT 2022 shall be a 2-hour test, with 150 multiple-choice questions carrying 1 mark each. There shall be negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer. These questions would be divided across the following 5 subjects- English Language Current Affairs, including General Knowledge Legal Reasoning Logical Reasoning Quantitative Techniques,” the Consortium of NLUs explained on the official website.

CLAT 2022 Syllabus For Postgraduate

“The PG-CLAT 2022 will feature an emphasis on the comprehension abilities of the students. It shall be of 120 minutes duration, with one section. The first section would include 120 objective-type questions carrying 1 mark each. There shall be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer. The paper will be based on the mandatory subjects of the undergraduate program and include Constitutional Law, Jurisprudence, Administrative Law, Law of Contract, Torts, Family Law, Criminal Law, Property Law, Company Law, Public International Law, Tax Law, Environmental Law, and Labour & Industrial Law,” the official notice reads.

