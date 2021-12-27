CLAT 2022: Application Process Details, Eligibility, Exam Dates, Paper Pattern, Syllabus

Image credit: shutterstock.com CLAT 2022 will be held on May 8

CLAT 2022 Application Process: The application process for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2022) will commence from January 1, 2022. Candidates, who are eligible to appear in the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT), can apply at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, once the application process begins. The application portal will remain open till March 31.

Recommended: Know your admission chances in NLUs based on your CLAT Rank. Try Now. | Recommended: Top Law Schools In India-Free Ebook. Download Now.

CLAT 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on May 8. From 2022, there wll be significant changes in the mode of exam. The National Law Universities (NLUs) will conduct the law entrance in May and another one in December. The counselling fee has also been revised, for general category the revised fee will be Rs 30,000, earlier it was Rs 50,000. For reserved category candidates, the fee will be Rs 20,000.

CLAT 2022: Eligibility

For UG CLAT, candidates with 45 per cent marks (40 per cent in case of SC, ST candidates) or equivalent grade in Class 12 exam are eligible to apply. Candidates who are appearing in the qualifying exam in March or April, 2021, are also eligible to appear in CLAT 2022. However, they will be required to produce evidence of their passing the qualifying examination at the time of admission, failing which they will lose their right to be considered for admission.

For CLAT PG, candidates must have an LLB or equivalent degree with a minimum of 50 per cent marks or its equivalent grade. In case of candidates belonging to SC and ST categories, the required mark is 45 per cent.

There is no upper age limit to appear in CLAT 2021.

CLAT UG 2022: Paper Pattern

The CLAT UG paper for law has five sections- Verbal Ability, General Knowledge and Current Affairs, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Aptitude comprising comprehension-based questions. Each section may have four to five comprehension passages followed by a set of multiple choice questions. The duration of the exam is two hours.

CLAT UG 2022: Syllabus

CLAT 2022 UG paper will have 150 questions. There will be 100 questions for one mark each and two essay type questions each of 25 marks. The syllabus of CLAT UG include Constitutional Law and other areas of law such as Jurisprudence, Administrative Law, Law of Contract, Torts, Family Law, Criminal Law, Property Law, Company Law, Public International Law, Tax Law, Environmental Law, and Labour and Industrial Law.

CLAT 2022: Steps To Apply

To apply for CLAT 2022 examination, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of CLAT- consortiumofnlus.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the registration link and enter your mobile number and password

Now, login with your credentials

Enter the necessary details in the application form

Upload the documents and pay application fees via credit, debit card or net banking

Once done, click on the submit button

Download the duly-filled application form and take its printout for further need.

CLAT is a national level entrance exam conducted for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law courses offered by 22 National Law Universities in India. CLAT is organized by the Consortium of National Law Universities consisting of the representative universities.

For details on CLAT, please visit the website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.