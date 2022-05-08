  • Home
CLAT 2022 Application Portal Closing Tomorrow At Consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Registration Steps

CLAT 2022: Registered candidates will be able to make the payment and complete the CLAT 2022 registration by May 11 (11:59 pm).

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: May 8, 2022 6:21 pm IST

CLAT 2022 Application Portal Closing Tomorrow At Consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Registration Steps
CLAT last date of form submission 2022 is tomorrow
New Delhi:

The Consortium of National Law Universities will close the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) registrations tomorrow, May 9. Online applications for CLAT 2022 scheduled to be held on June 19 will remain open up to 11:59 pm tomorrow at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. CLAT is conducted for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes. Registered candidates will be able to make the payment and complete the CLAT 2022 registration by May 11 (11:59 pm).

“The Online Applications for CLAT 2022 will close at 11:59 PM on 9th May, 2022. New registrations and submission of new applications will not be accepted and request for submissions after the closure will not be considered,” an official statement issued on May 7 said.

“The candidates who have already submitted their application but not yet paid the fees, are allowed to make the payment and complete the ‘registration’ till 11:59 PM on Wednesday, 11th May 2022,” it added.

Also Read || 5 Things To Know Before Applying For CLAT 2022 Registration

Candidates qualifying Class 12 or appearing in the board examination will be eligible to apply for CLAT UG, and students who have completed LLB or are in the final year of the LLB programme can apply for CLAT LLM. For CLAT UG, students will be required to score 45 per cent marks or its equivalent in the qualifying exam, and for CLAT PG, 50 per cent marks. However, there exists relaxations for reserved category students.

The consortium, as a first, has scheduled two tests in 2022. It has also reduced the CLAT counselling fees to Rs 30,0000 from Rs 50,000. For students under reserved category, the counselling fees will be Rs. 20,000.

Candidates can also update their preference of test centres, review and update their names, dates of birth and reservations if it needs any correction by May 11.

CLAT 2022 Application Correction, Test Centre Preference Steps

1) Login to your CLAT account

2) Click 'Edit Application' button

3) Go to 'Preferences' tab

4) Update the 3 test centre preferences as required

5) Click the Next (>) button to go to the ‘Reservation’ tab.

6) Scroll down, agree to the declaration

7) Click the Submit Form button

CLAT application

