CLAT 2022 Application Correction Process Ends Today; Details Here

Clat Application Form 2022: The Consortium of National Law Universities will close down the application correction window for the Common Law Admission Test, or CLAT 2022, today, May 11, 2022. Candidates who are willing to make changes to their CLAT 2022 application form will have to undergo the process by today itself. Those who have already submitted their CLAT application form 2022 but have not yet paid the fees are allowed to make the payment and complete the registration process till 11:59 pm today. The CLAT 2022 registration process concluded on May 9, 2022 at the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Candidates who wish to update their test centre preference and want to complete the registration process by paying the exam fees are required to go to the mentioned official website by 23:59 on 11th May 2022. The exam authority has clarified in a notice that they will not going to entertain any requests for change in test centre preference for CLAT 2022 after crossing the deadline.

“Request to make the payment after 11:59 PM, May 11, 2022 will not be considered. Candidates are requested to finish all the formalities well in time and avoid last minute problems,” an official notice reads.

CLAT 2022 exam will be conducted on June 19, 2022 between 2 pm and 4 pm for both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

CLAT Application Form 2022: Steps To Edit

Visit the CLAT official website of - consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates must log in using their registered mobile number and password (Login credentials) Click on the link that reads ‘edit application form’. Necessary changes can be made to the application form in this step. Candidates can select the exam centres with their preferences. Submit the application form and keep a copy of the confirmation page.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national level entrance exam for candidates who are willing to pursue undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities around the country. CLAT is organized by the Consortium of National Law Universities consisting of the representative universities.