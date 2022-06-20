CLAT answer key out

The Consortium of National Law Universities has published the provisional CLAT answer keys today, June 20. Students who have taken the admission test of CLAT 2022 can check the provisional CLAT answer key 2022 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in and calculate their probable score. CLAT was held on June 19, 2022 for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) admissions in 131 examination centres, across 84 locations in 25 states. While 92 per cent of the CLAT UG registered candidates appeared for the test, 87 per cent candidates took the PG test.

Along with the CLAT 2022 answer keys, the Consortium has also released the master question papers for both UG and PG.

The CLAT answer key can also be challenged and objections can be sent by the CLAT aspirants and on the recommendations of the expert committee a final answer key will be published.

Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is held for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes offered by several National Law Universities in the country. CLAT is a national level test held in computer-based mode.

CLAT Answer Key 2022 - How To Download

Visit the official website -- consortiumofnlus.ac.in Click on the designated answer key link Access and tally the answers marked and calculate the score

CLAT Answer Key UG: Direct Link

CLAT ANswer Key PG: Direct Link