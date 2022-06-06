  • Home
CLAT 2022 Admit Card Out; Direct Link, How To Download

CLAT 2022 Admit Card: Candidates can download the CLAT exam hall ticket using their mobile number and password. The CLAT admit card will carry details of the exam center, subject code, candidate's roll number, and reporting time.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 6, 2022 4:49 pm IST

CLAT 2022 admit card out at consortiumofnlus.ac.in
CLAT 2022 Admit Card: The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has issued the admit card for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2022 today, June 6, 2022. The CLAT admit card 2022 is available on the examination portal- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates can download the CLAT exam hall ticket using their application number and password. The CLAT admit card will carry details of the exam center, subject code, candidate's roll number, and reporting time.

CLAT entrance exam 2022 is scheduled to be conducted on June 19. The law entrance test will be held for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes

CLAT 2022 Admit Card: How To Download

Candidates will be able to download CLAT 2022 admit card by following these steps:

  • Go to the official website-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in
  • Click on “Download Admit Card” link
  • Enter your application number and password to login
  • The CLAT 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Download it and take a printout.

CLAT 2022 Admit Card: Direct Link

After downloading the CLAT 2022 admit card, candidates should verify all the details mentioned on it. In case of any discrepancy, they should immediately contact the CLAT exam authorities using the following helpdesk. Email: clat@consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Phone: 080-47162020 (between 10:00 am to 05:00 pm on all working days).

