CLAT 2021 exam results will be declared tomorrow on July 28, 2021, and the answer key will be released today by the Consortium of National Law Universities. Students can visit the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. for details.

Education | Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Jul 27, 2021 6:56 pm IST

CLAT 2021 Result Tomorrow, Here’s How To Check
New Delhi:

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2021) results will be declared tomorrow, July 28, by the Consortium of National Law Universities. Students can visit the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in to get their results. The CLAT 2021 exam was conducted on July 23 in offline mode. According to the calendar issued by the Consortium of National Law Universities, the Answer key will be released today and the counseling invite list will be released on July 29, 2021.

RecommendedKnow your admission chances in NLUs based on your CLAT Rank. Try Now. | Recommended: Top Law Schools In India-Free Ebook. Download Now.

CLAT 2021 was conducted on July 23 for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programs offered by 22 National Law Universities (NLUs) around the country. The provisional answer keys were released on July 23 and objections were invited till July 24.


CLAT 2021 Exam: How To Check The Results


  • Visit the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in

  • On the appeared homepage, click on the tab saying,'' CLAT 2021 Result'. It will be active when the results are declared.

  • On the appeared page, candidates are required to fill in their credentials

  • The result will appear on the screen

  • Candidates can now download it and take a printout for future usage.


CLAT 2021 Exam: Calendar

CLAT 2021 Exam: Important Dates


Particulars

Date

CLAT 2021 Result

July 28, 2021

CLAT 2021 Final Answer Key

July 27, 2021

Publication of Counselling Invite List

July 29, 2021


What After CLAT 2021 Result?

Students will be required to register themselves for the counseling process and fill in their preferences on July 29 and 30 (till 12 Noon) along with a fee of Rs 50,000 to block the seat.

The first allotment list will be released on August 1 and candidates can lock the seat, upload all the required documents and pay the fee to the NLUs till August 5.

The second, third, fourth, and fifth allotment lists will be released on August 9, 13, 17, and 20 respectively.


