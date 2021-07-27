CLAT 2021 Result Tomorrow, Here’s How To Check

CLAT 2021 result to be out tomorrow, answer sheet will be released today

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2021) results will be declared tomorrow, July 28, by the Consortium of National Law Universities. Students can visit the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in to get their results. The CLAT 2021 exam was conducted on July 23 in offline mode. According to the calendar issued by the Consortium of National Law Universities, the Answer key will be released today and the counseling invite list will be released on July 29, 2021.

CLAT 2021 was conducted on July 23 for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programs offered by 22 National Law Universities (NLUs) around the country. The provisional answer keys were released on July 23 and objections were invited till July 24.





CLAT 2021 Exam: How To Check The Results





Visit the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the tab saying,'' CLAT 2021 Result'. It will be active when the results are declared.

On the appeared page, candidates are required to fill in their credentials

The result will appear on the screen

Candidates can now download it and take a printout for future usage.





CLAT 2021 Exam: Calendar

CLAT 2021 Exam: Important Dates





Particulars Date CLAT 2021 Result July 28, 2021 CLAT 2021 Final Answer Key July 27, 2021 Publication of Counselling Invite List July 29, 2021





What After CLAT 2021 Result?

Students will be required to register themselves for the counseling process and fill in their preferences on July 29 and 30 (till 12 Noon) along with a fee of Rs 50,000 to block the seat.

The first allotment list will be released on August 1 and candidates can lock the seat, upload all the required documents and pay the fee to the NLUs till August 5.

The second, third, fourth, and fifth allotment lists will be released on August 9, 13, 17, and 20 respectively.



