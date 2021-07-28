Image credit: Shutterstock CLAT consortium will release the CLAR 2021 result today

The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) will announce the CLAT Result 2021 today, July 28. Candidates who have appeared for the Common Law Admission Test on July 23 can download their CLAT results from the official website of CNLU-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

The CLAT 2021 counselling registration process will begin tomorrow, July 29, and will continue till July 30 (12 noon), according to the calendar released at the official site. Candidates will be required to pay Rs 50,000 to block their seats in the NLU of their choice.

CLAT is held for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes offered by several National Law Universities in the country. CLAT is a national level test held in computer-based mode.

After the modifications and changes made in the provisional answer keys of CLAT 2021, students will be evaluated out of 149 marks in the CLAT undergraduate entrance test.

CLAT Result 2021: How To Download