CLAT scorecards released at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

The Common Law Admission Test, or CLAT, result has been announced. The CLAT 2021 result can be accessed at the official website -- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates who took the common admission test on July 23 can check the CLAT 2021 result by logging in to the official portal. The CLAT 2021 result has been released in the form of a scorecard.

CLAT Result 2021 - Direct Link

Recommended: Know your admission chances in NLUs based on your CLAT Rank. Try Now. | Recommended: Top Law Schools In India-Free Ebook. Download Now.

The Consortium of National Law Universities administers the CLAT for admission to the undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes in the participating institutes. CLAT 2021 was held as a computer-based test across several centres in the country.

Steps To Check CLAT Results 2021



Visit the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Click on the “Result” link.

Enter login credentials

Click on “View Results”

CLAT 2021 merit list or CLAT 2021 result will be displayed on the screen.

Candidates can download the CLAT score card 2021

The CLAT final answer key 2021 published on Tuesday, July 27, announced that CLAT UG will be evaluated out of 149 marks instead of 150.

The Consortium will start receiving the counselling fee of Rs 50,000 on July 29-30. The first allotment list will be released on August 1 and candidates can lock the seat, upload all the required documents and pay the fee to the NLUs till August 5.

The second, third, fourth, and fifth allotment lists will be released on August 9, 13, 17, and 20 respectively.