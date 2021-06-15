CLAT 2021: Registration For UG, PG Programmes Ends Today

CLAT registration ends today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

The Consortium of National Law Universities will close the application window for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) today, June 15. Students due to appear for the July exams can apply online at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. This will be the last opportunity for students to apply for the CLAT exams, the institute said. Applicants, however, who have applied for CLAT but did not pay the fees will be allowed to make the payment and complete the registration till June 17.

The application window might reopen again for students seeking a change in exam centres. An NLU statement issued on Monday, June 14 said: “In view of avoiding longer travel to the Test Centres, applicants will be given a chance to revisit their preference of Test Centre after last date of submission of filled-in-application. The Consortium as far as possible will try to adjust first or second preference of the Test Centre.”

CLAT, a national level entrance exam for admissions to UG and PG law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in the country, will be held on July 23 as a centre-based test.

Steps To Apply For CLAT

Step 1: Visit the official site of CLAT-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the registration link and enter your mobile number and password

Step 3: Now, login with your credentials

Step 4: Enter the necessary details in the application form

Step 5: Upload the documents and pay application fees via credit, debit card or net banking

Step 6: Once done, click on the submit button

Step 7: Download the duly-filled application form and take its printout for further need