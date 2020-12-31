Image credit: Shutterstock CLAT 2021 Registration Begins Tomorrow At Consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Registration for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 will begin tomorrow, January 1. The Consortium of National Law Universities will release the CLAT 2021 application form on its official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The application window will be available till March 31 and the exam will be held on May 9, from 3 pm to 5 pm, at test centres across the country.

CLAT is conducted for admission to five-year integrated LLB and LLM courses at participating institutions.

Eligibility

Students who have appeared for Class 12 final examinations in 2020 or will appear for the board examinations in 2021 are eligible to apply for the law entrance test. Candidates are required to score 45% marks or its equivalent grade in the qualifying examination. For SC and ST candidates, the required mark is 40%.

For LLM admission through CLAT 2021 PG, candidates are required to have a LLB degree with at least 50% marks or equivalent grade. A 5% relaxation will be given to reserved category candidates.

CLAT 2021 application fee is Rs 4,000 for open category candidates. For SC, ST, OBC and BPL candidates, the application fee is RS 3,500.

A total of 22 National Law Universities (NLUs) consider CLAT score for admission to BA LLB, B Sc LLB, BBA LLB, B Com LLB, BSW LLB, and LLM programmes. NLUs offer 2,538 seats in LLB course and 742 seats in LLM course.