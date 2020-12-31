  • Home
  • Education
  • CLAT 2021 Registration Begins Tomorrow At Consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2021 Registration Begins Tomorrow At Consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2021 registration will begin tomorrow, January 1, on the official website of Consortium of National Law Universities -- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Dec 31, 2020 9:04 am IST

RELATED NEWS

CLAT 2020 Aspirants Request For Multiple Attempts To Law Entrance Examination
CLAT 2021: Subject-Wise Books For Law Entrance Examination Candidates
CLAT 2021: Law Entrance Examination Application Forms To Be Released On January 1
CLAT 2020: Supreme Court Refuses To Cancel Exam Or Stay Counselling Process
CLAT 2020 Registration For Counselling Starts Today; Check Application Details
CLAT Result 2020 Announced, Counselling Registration Starts Tomorrow
CLAT 2021 Registration Begins Tomorrow At Consortiumofnlus.ac.in
CLAT 2021 Registration Begins Tomorrow At Consortiumofnlus.ac.in
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Registration for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 will begin tomorrow, January 1. The Consortium of National Law Universities will release the CLAT 2021 application form on its official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The application window will be available till March 31 and the exam will be held on May 9, from 3 pm to 5 pm, at test centres across the country.

CLAT is conducted for admission to five-year integrated LLB and LLM courses at participating institutions.

Read || CLAT 2021: Subject-Wise Books For Law Entrance Examination Candidates

Eligibility

Students who have appeared for Class 12 final examinations in 2020 or will appear for the board examinations in 2021 are eligible to apply for the law entrance test. Candidates are required to score 45% marks or its equivalent grade in the qualifying examination. For SC and ST candidates, the required mark is 40%.

For LLM admission through CLAT 2021 PG, candidates are required to have a LLB degree with at least 50% marks or equivalent grade. A 5% relaxation will be given to reserved category candidates.

CLAT 2021 application fee is Rs 4,000 for open category candidates. For SC, ST, OBC and BPL candidates, the application fee is RS 3,500.

A total of 22 National Law Universities (NLUs) consider CLAT score for admission to BA LLB, B Sc LLB, BBA LLB, B Com LLB, BSW LLB, and LLM programmes. NLUs offer 2,538 seats in LLB course and 742 seats in LLM course.

Click here for more Education News
Education News CLAT application
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CAT 2020 Final Answer Key Released; Check Details Here
CAT 2020 Final Answer Key Released; Check Details Here
CBSE 2021 Exam Dates To Be Announced Today; Details Here
CBSE 2021 Exam Dates To Be Announced Today; Details Here
Chhattisgarh Board Declares CGBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam Result; Direct Link Here
Chhattisgarh Board Declares CGBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam Result; Direct Link Here
Karnataka Education Minister Checks Preparedness Of Schools Ahead Of Regular Classes From January 1
Karnataka Education Minister Checks Preparedness Of Schools Ahead Of Regular Classes From January 1
IIT Madras Digital Skills Academy Launches Online Courses in Programming
IIT Madras Digital Skills Academy Launches Online Courses in Programming
.......................... Advertisement ..........................