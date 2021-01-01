CLAT 2021 Registration Begins At Consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Apply By March 31

The Consortium of National Law Universities -- the conducting body of CLAT, has opened the online application window for CLAT 2021. Candidates can register online for the CLAT 2021 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national level entrance test held annually by the Consortium of NLUs for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes offered by the National Law Universities in the country.

Also Read CLAT 2021 Subject-Wise Books For Law Entrance Examination

CLAT 2021 will be held on May 9. As per the CLAT 2021 dates, aspirants seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes can apply for CLAT 2021 between January 1 and March 31, 2021. To apply online for CLAT 2021, candidates have to register at the Consortium’s website with their mobile numbers and passwords.

CLAT 2021 Application Steps

Visit the official website -- consortiumofnlus.ac.in Register using the mobile numbers and passwords Submit and login again with the system-generated login Ids Fill the CLAT 2021 application Upload documents as required Pay the CLAT 2021 application fee Submit the CLAT application form 2021

CLAT 2021 UG will be held for a total of 150 questions of 1 mark each. As per the CLAT 2021 syllabus, the question paper will have five subjects -- English Language (28-32 questions or 20% of the paper), Current Affairs, including General Knowledge (35-39 questions or 25%), Legal Reasoning (35-39 questions or 25%), Logical Reasoning (28-32 questions or 20%) and Quantitative Techniques (13-17 questions or 10% of the paper).

CLAT 2021 PG paper will have 150 questions. As per the CLAT 2021 exam pattern, there will be 100 questions for one mark each and two essay type questions each of 25 marks. The syllabus of CLAT PG includes Constitutional Law and other areas of law such as Jurisprudence, Administrative Law, Law of Contract, Torts, Family Law, Criminal Law, Property Law, Company Law, Public International Law, Tax Law, Environmental Law, and Labour and Industrial Law.