CLAT 2021: Preparation Tips To Ace The Exam

The consortium of NLUs is slated to conduct the national-level CLAT 2021 exam on June 13. One thing we can all agree with about CLAT is that it is amongst the most, if not the most, difficult law entrance exams in India. So, if you are in the process of preparing for the exam, you might be wondering whether there are any special tips to help you ace CLAT 2021. The answer to this is there are no shortcuts to success, but we do have some tricks that if followed properly would help you get a very good score in CLAT 2021.

The preparation tips will work well if you put in enough hard work, show perseverance, and don’t get bogged down.

Tips To Get Good Score In CLAT 2021

Find out what is in the exam pattern and syllabus

While this may look pretty obvious, many of us only take a cursory glance at the exam pattern and syllabus, and that is it. Rather what should have been the case is your entire CLAT exam preparation should have been built around insights provided by the CLAT exam pattern and syllabus.

Stick to the timetable

You have drafted a study timetable, but you don’t follow it. If that is the case, you are doing yourself no justice. The point is random study may work in a few rare cases, but is a sure recipe for disaster for most others. So, get your act together, fast!

Get hold of the best books available for CLAT

If the reference material is substandard, the results can’t be any better. So, go for books that 1) are well written, easy to follow, 2) contain few to no errors, 3) explain concerts with examples, have illustrations, 4) have enough problem sets to practice, 5) are from a reputed publisher.

Revise your way to success

If you study a topic for the first time, sometimes you may not understand a thing. But if you keep hitting it again and again, you can unravel it brick by brick. Also, with timely revisions, you get accustomed to a concept, which thus will remain with you for longer.

Solve sample papers

How do you access your preparation and problem-solving abilities? It is by solving sample papers. Most CLAT sample papers will have questions covering the entire syllabus, so if you are able to solve these papers you get the assurance you are on the right track.

Take mock tests

Unlike sample papers which one can start solving at almost any stage of their CLAT exam preparation schedule, mock tests are however meant to be taken closer to the exam. For example, you may take mock tests a few weeks leading up to the exam. The idea behind taking mock tests is to get accustomed to an exam-like ambience, learn how to handle pressure, and devise plans on which questions (sections) to answer first and how. Time management is another skill that can be honed through mock tests.

Have a life

Sometimes in their overzealousness, many students go crazy in the sense that they give up sleep, rest, social cycles, and get entrapped in a bubble called “CLAT exam preparation.” They literally eat, sleep, and breathe CLAT 2021 preparation. But this is not all conducive for success, because it will rattle you by putting too much strain on your body and brain. So, while you work hard for success, don’t miss out on the beautiful things in life, in a small measure that is. Like talk to your mom, smile when you can, and go for a jog in the morning. It will just revitalize you and put a spring on your fee.