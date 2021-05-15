CLAT 2021 Postponed, Registration Deadline Extended: NLU Consortium

Image credit: Shutterstock CLAT 2021 postponed until further orders (representational)

CLAT 2021: The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021, the entrance exam for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at participating National Law Universities, has been postponed until further notice, the Consortium of NLUs has said. Earlier, the exam was scheduled for June 13. The application deadline for the exam has also been extended.

The decision has been taken after a meeting of the executive committee of the consortium, an official statement said.

“The Executive Committee of the Consortium of National Law Universities met on May 15, 2021. After reviewing the surge of COVID-19 pandemic in the country and keeping in view of health and safety of all stakeholders of CLAT, the Committee resolved that the CLAT-2021 scheduled to be held on June 13, 2021 stands postponed. New date of the Test will be notified in due course,” the official notification reads.

Students can apply for the exam up to June 15.

Amid fear of the second wave of COVID-19, many students had asked the consortium to postpone the exam. The consortium had assured students that it will take “appropriate steps as time and situation demand” and will keep the applicants updated accordingly.