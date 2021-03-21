CLAT 2021 On June 13, Tips To Crack Law Entrance Exam In First Attempt

Image credit: Shutterstock CLAT is held for admission to law programmes offered by 22 NLUs around the country (representational photo)

CLAT 2021, the entrance exam for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes at participating National Law Universities (NLUs), including the prestigious National Law School of India University (NLSIU) Bangalore, will be held on June 13, 2021. The last date to apply for CLAT 2021 is March 31. The Consortium of National Law Universities administers the exam for admission to law programmes offered by 22 NLUs around the country.

The consortium has added back the subjective section in the postgraduate Common Law Admission Test.

CLAT 2021 preparation tips

CLAT 2021 will be held in June and candidates have over two months to prepare for it. For entrance exams that are highly competitive, students should begin their preparation early, which will leave them with enough time for revision before the exam. Here are some preparation tips that will be helpful for students:

Follow best CLAT 2021 books

While choosing books, go for quality over quantity. With fewer books, it is easier to manage things. If you have books by different writers, you have to adjust with the style of each writer which could be cumbersome and time consuming. Keep these things in mind while choosing books:

Books should be error free. Written in a free flowing style, which is easy to follow. Written as per the requirements and standards of CLAT 2021. Has proper citations. Contains illustrations which will help in understanding topics. Contains problem sets.

Go for CLAT mock tests

Taking a mock test for any exam helps in checking preparation, as it tests you in an exam-like environment. Mock tests help aspirants in understanding their strengths and weaknesses and they can work accordingly for imptovrmrny. It can also be helpful in improving your speed and accuracy.

Revision is important

Start your preparations early so that you are left with enough time for revision. Take time out to revise each important topic. Prepare using old question papers and make a chart of topics you would want to revise later.

Follow exam day guidelines

The CLAT admit card will contain exam day guidelines for the offline exam. Carefully read the instructions and follow them. Do not carry any prohibited item and do not practice any unfair activity, which may result in disqualification from the exam.