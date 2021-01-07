CLAT 2021: Law Entrance Examination Postponed To June 13

Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2021) has been rescheduled to June 13, 2021 from 2 pm to 4 pm. CLAT 2021 dates have been changed to avoid any clash with the CBSE board examinations for Classes 10 and 12. Both the undergraduate and postgraduate law entrances will be conducted on the deferred date. Earlier CLAT 2021 was scheduled for May 9 from 3 pm to 5 pm in online mode. CLAT is conducted for 5-year integrated LLB and LLM courses.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had announced dates for CBSE board examinations 2021 on December 31 during a live session. The CBSE Board exams will be from May 4 to June 10 but Classes 10 and 12 date sheets have not been released yet. In order to avoid any overlapping of CBSE board exams dates with CLAT 2021, the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLU) has delayed the law entrance examination by more than a month.

CLAT 2021 online applications were released on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in on January 1 while the last of submission of applications is March 31 along with the undergraduate law entrance examination fee.

Students who have appeared for Class 12 final examinations in 2020 or will appear for the board examinations in 2021 are eligible for the law entrance test. They must have passed the examination with alteast 45 percent marks.

Earlier CLAT 2021 merit list was expected around the end of May but it will now be delayed until the end of June or beginning of July 2021.

Last year CLAT 2020 was being held on September 28 after being delayed due to COVID-19 curbs.

A total of 22 National Law Universities (NLU) consider the score of CLAT for aspiring law students for admissions into BA LLB, B Sc LLB, BBA LLB, B Com LLB, BSW LLB, and LLM. NLUs offer 2,538 seats in LLB courses and 742 seats in LLM courses.