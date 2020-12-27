CLAT 2021: Law Entrance Examination Application Forms To Be Released On January 1

CLAT 2021 admission forms to be released on January 1

Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 application forms will be released on January 1 at its official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The last date to complete CLAT registration is March 31 while the CLAT 2021 exam will be held on May 9, 2021 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. CLAT is conducted for 5-year integrated LLB and LLM courses. The CLAT 2021 registration form will have to be submitted along with an application fee in online mode.

The students who have appeared for Class 12 final examinations in 2020 or will appear for the board examinations in 2021 are eligible for the law entrance test. They must have passed the examination with alteast 45 percent marks.

CLAT 2021 examination pattern

The Clat 2021 law entrance examination paper will be a comprehension passage based paper checking the aptitude of candidates for legal studies. In each passage, 5-8 multiple choice questions (MCQs) type questions will be asked. In CLAT LLB there will be 150 questions whereas in CLAT LLM there will be 100 MCQ type questions and 2 essay type questions.

The CLAT 2021 result will be declared around last week of May.

A total of 22 National Law Universities (NLU) consider the score of CLAT for aspiring law students for admissions into BA LLB, B Sc LLB, BBA LLB, B Com LLB, BSW LLB, and LLM. NLU offer 2,538 seats in LLB course and 742 seats in LLM course.