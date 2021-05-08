CLAT 2021: Final Decision On Law Entrance Exam Expected Soon

Image credit: Shutterstock CLAT 2021 is scheduled for June 13 (representational)

A decision on the conduct of the Common Law Entrance Test (CLAT) is expected soon. The exam has already been postponed once – initially scheduled for May 9 and later postponed to June 13 – in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Consortium of National Law Universities on April 19 said it is monitoring the coronavirus pandemic situation in the country and a final decision will be taken in the first week of May, 2021.

“All applicants of CLAT-2021 are hereby informed that Consortium of National Law Universities is monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic situation and will take stock of the situation in the first week of May 2021 regarding the date of the test. Notification will be issued on the website of Consortium subsequently,” the NLU consortium had said.

“The applicants are advised not to panic at this stage as the Consortium shall be taking appropriate steps as time and situation demand and shall keep the applicants updated accordingly,” it added.

Students For CLAT 2021 Postponement

Amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, many students have requested for a postponement of the Law entrance exam.

"I request Union Education Minister, Honorable Dr. Ramesh Pokhral Nishank @DrRPNishank, Prime Minister Modi @PMOIndia, Vice Chancellor @VC_NALSAR to conduct CLAT 2021 in August 2021, in offline mode only," one such student tweeted on May 5 with #postpone_clat_2021 and #StudentsLivesMatter.

"@VC_NALSAR Please postpone clat to August 2021 like NEET UG. Hopefully covid situation in India will get better by then and we will be able to write the offline exam,” another student said.