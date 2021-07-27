  • Home
CLAT 2021: Final Answer Key Today, Results Tomorrow

The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) will release the CLAT 2021 final answer key today. CLAT 2021 results will be released tomorrow.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jul 27, 2021 8:59 am IST

New Delhi:

The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) will release the CLAT 2021 final answer key today. The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 result will be released tomorrow on its official website. Candidates, who have appeared in the CLAT 2021 can check their results online at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. As per the official notification released by the CNLU, a consolidated merit list will be declared on July 28, and a counselling invite list will be published on July 29.

“If the candidates who have been allotted seats in the first to fourth allocation lists want to withdraw their provisional admission, they shall do it on or before August 18, 2021. After the said date, Rs 10,000/- will be deducted from the counselling fee for blocking the seat and putting the awaiting candidates at disadvantage,” the official notification said.

The CNLU has released calendar for CLAT 2021 on the official website.

The Consortium of National Law Universities conducted the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) today, July 23.

CLAT is a national level entrance exam for admissions to UG and PG law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in the country.

CLAT result
