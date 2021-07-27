CLAT 2021 Final Answer Key Released

The Consortium has dropped one question from the CLAT UG question paper. Four answers from the CLAT UG answer key and one from CLAT PG answer key released earlier have also been modified.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 27, 2021 10:24 pm IST

CLAT answer keys released
New Delhi:

The Consortium of National Law Universities has published the final CLAT answer keys. The final answer key of CLAT has been published as a modification to the provisional CLAT 2021 answer key released earlier. Students who have taken the admission test of CLAT 2021 can check the final CLAT official answer key at consortiumofnlus.ac.in and calculate their probable score.

The CLAT final answer key has been released on the basis of the challenges and objections sent by the CLAT aspirants and on the recommendations of the expert committee. Accordingly the Consortium has dropped one question from the CLAT UG question paper. Four answers from the CLAT UG answer key and one from CLAT PG answer key released earlier have also been modified.

Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is held for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes offered by several National Law Universities in the country. CLAT is a national level test held in computer-based mode.

After the modifications and changes made in the provisional answer keys of CLAT 2021, students will be evaluated out of 149 marks in the CLAT undergraduate entrance test.

CLAT Answer Key 2021 - How To Download

  • Visit the official website -- consortiumofnlus.ac.in
  • Click on the designated answer key link
  • Access and tally the answers marked and calculate the score
