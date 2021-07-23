Image credit: Shutterstock CLAT 2021 exam begins at 2 pm today

The Consortium of National Law Universities will conduct the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) today, July 23. The Consortium has already released the CLAT admit card on the official website -- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates can download the admit card using their mobile number and password.

CLAT 2021 will be held between 2 pm and 4 pm for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes. CLAT is a national level entrance exam for admissions to UG and PG law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in the country.

Students appearing for CLAT 2021 examination today must reach the exam centre on time, ideally by 1 pm. Candidates must note that they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall after 2.15 pm. The entry will begin at 1:30, as per the guidelines released. The exam will commence at 2 pm. Prior to that, at about 1.50 pm, the question paper and OMR sheets in a sealed envelope will be distributed to the students. The examination will get over at 4 pm.

Students will have 120 minutes to complete the exam. Students should stay seated leave until the invigilator finishes counting the number of OMR sheets. Any student found cheating or talking will be disqualified.

Candidates appearing for the examination must follow the COVID-19 protocols, such as wearing masks and practising social distancing. Candidates with a temperature above 99.14 are required to take the exams in a separate room.

A petition has been filed before the Supreme Court seeking postponement of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 scheduled to be held today.

Supreme Court has on Tuesday refused to postpone the CLAT 2021. A Division Bench of Justice Nageswara Rao and Justice Aniruddha Bose had directed that all safety measures have to be strictly followed and authorities should not insist on students to take vaccination.

Items are allowed inside the exam hall

Blue/Black Ball Pen

Admit Card

Any original photo ID proof issued by the Government

Transparent water bottle

Own mask, gloves and personal hand sanitiser

Self-health declaration

Disability certificate for PWD candidates

Items that are not allowed inside the exam hall