CLAT 2021 Date To Be Decided In May First Week: NLU Consortium

CLAT 2021 exam date will be decided on May. Students can apply for CLAT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in till April 30

The Consortium of National Law Universities will decide on the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) in the first week of May, 2021. The consortium in a statement said that it is monitoring the ongoing COVID-19 situation and will take stock of the situation in the first week of May 2021 regarding the date of test. CLAT is held for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes.

The announcement has come amid the increase in COVID-19 cases in the country. CLAT 2021 is scheduled to be held on June 13.

A statement issued in this regard said: “All applicants of CLAT-2021 are hereby informed that Consortium of National Law Universities is monitoring the COVID- 19 Pandemic situation and will take the stock of the situation in the first week of May 2021 regarding the date of test.”

It further added: “Notification will be issued on the website of Consortium subsequently. The applicants are advised not to panic at this stage as the Consortium shall be taking appropriate steps as time and situation demand and shall keep the applicants updated accordingly.”

CLAT 2021 Application

The application window for CLAT 2021 is open. Students can register at the Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) website -- consortiumofnlus.ac.in till April 30.

CLAT Application Steps

Step 1: Visit the official website -- consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: Register using the mobile numbers and passwords

Step 3: Submit and login again with the system-generated login Ids

Step 4: Fill the CLAT 2021 application

Step 5: Upload documents as required

Step 6: Pay the CLAT 2021 application fee

Step 7: Submit the CLAT application form 2021