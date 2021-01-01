CLAT 2021 Application Form Releasing Today; Check Eligibility, Syllabus, Exam Pattern

Image credit: Shutterstock CLAT 2021 Application Form Releasing Today At Consortiumofnlus.ac.in

The Consortium of National Law Universities will release CLAT 2021 application form today, January 1, on the official website. Candidates, who are eligible to appear in the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) will be able to apply at consortiumofnlus.ac.in once the registration window begins. The registration link will be activated soon. As per the official schedule, CLAT 2021 application window will be available till March 31and the exam will be held on May 9, from 3 pm to 5 pm, at test centres across the country.

CLAT 2021 UG will be held for a total of 150 questions carrying 150 marks. The paper will have five subjects -- English Language (28-32 questions or 20% of the paper), Current Affairs, including General Knowledge (35-39 questions or 25%), Legal Reasoning (35-39 questions or 25%), Logical Reasoning (28-32 questions or 20%) and Quantitative Techniques (13-17 questions or 10% of the paper).

CLAT 2021 UG Sample Question Paper

CLAT 2021 UG Syllabus

CLAT 2021 PG paper will have 150 questions. There will be 100 questions for one mark each and two essay type questions each of 25 marks. The syllabus of CLAT UG include Constitutional Law and other areas of law such as Jurisprudence, Administrative Law, Law of Contract, Torts, Family Law, Criminal Law, Property Law, Company Law, Public International Law, Tax Law, Environmental Law, and Labour and Industrial Law

CLAT PG 2021 Syllabus And Preparation Tips

CLAT 2021 Eligibility

For UG CLAT, candidates with 45% marks (40% in case of SC, ST candidates) or equivalent grade in Class 12 exam are eligible to apply. Candidates who are appearing in the qualifying exam in March or April, 2021, are also eligible to appear in CLAT 2021. However, they will be required to produce evidence of their passing the qualifying examination at the time of admission, failing which they will lose their right to be considered for admission.

For CLAT PG, candidates must have an LLB or equivalent degree with a minimum of 50% marks or its equivalent grade. In case of candidates belonging to SC and ST categories, the required mark is 45%.

There is no upper age limit to appear in CLAT 2021.

What Is CLAT?

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national level entrance exam for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes at 22 National Law Universities around the country.

CLAT is organized by the Consortium of National Law Universities consisting of the representative universities.