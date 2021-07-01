CLAT 2021 Application Form Correction Window Opened With Additional Exam Centres

Image credit: Shutterstock CLAT 2021 is scheduled for July 23 (representational)

CLAT 2021: The Consortium of National Law Universities has added additional exam centres for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021, which is scheduled for July 23. The exam will be held as a computer-based test. Students will be allowed to update their exam centres up to July 4, the consortium said. During this window, students can also upload particulars in their exam forms, it added.

“Those who wish to update their Test Centre preference are required to do so by 23:59 on July 04, 2021. Subsequent requests shall not be accepted,” an official statement said.

“Candidates are requested to take this opportunity to review and update their name, date of birth, and reservations if it needs any correction,” it added.

Steps To Update Exam Eente In The CLAT 2021 Application Form

Login to your CLAT account on the official website. Click on the 'Edit Application' button Go to 'Preferences' tab Update the list of three test centres as per your preferences. Click the Next (>) button. Scroll down, agree to the declaration and click the ‘Save Form’ button.

The decision to add more exam centres was taken by the consortium in view of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

“This decision was taken in order to reduce the travel of applicants, their respective parents/ guardians, and also to reduce the number of candidates in test centres,” an official statement said.

CLAT is a national level entrance exam for admissions to UG and PG law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in the country.