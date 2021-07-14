CLAT 2021 Admit Card Released, Direct Link

CLAT 2021 admit cards have been released at the official website--consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jul 14, 2021 11:04 am IST

CLAT 2021 admit card download link is now available at consortiumofnlus.ac.in
New Delhi:

The admit cards for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 have been released at the official website--consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates can download the admit card using their mobile number and password. CLAT 2021 exam is slated to be held on July 23. The admission test will be held between 2 pm and 4 pm for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes. The admit card will carry details of the exam center and subject code.

Direct Link

CLAT 2021 will be held as a centre-based test following all Covid protocols and applicants have been advised to get themselves vaccinated against Covid.

CLAT 2021 Admit Card: How To Download

Candidates will be able to download CLAT 2021 admit card by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2: Feed in the mobile number and passwords to login to download CLAT 2021 hall ticket.

Step 3: On the new page, check the details and download the CLAT 2021 admit card.

The consortium had earlier in a statement said that CLAT 2021 will be held as centre-based test following all Covid protocols and applicants have been advised to get themselves vaccinated against Covid.

CLAT 2021 will not comprise subjective questions. “Candidates for the LL.M. programme in CLAT 2021 are hereby informed that the examination will include only 120 MCQs to be answered in 120 minutes. There will be no Descriptive Section in CLAT 2021,” the official statement added.

CLAT is a national level entrance exam for admissions to UG and PG law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in the country.

