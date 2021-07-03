CLAT 2021 admit card is expected soon

The Consortium of National Law Universities -- the conducting body of CLAT, is likely to release the CLAT 2021 admit cards soon. Candidates who have applied online and paid the requisite fees can download the CLAT admit cards from the official website -- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. CLAT 2021 will be held on July 23. The admission test will be held between 2 pm and 4 pm for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes. CLAT is a national level entrance exam for admissions to UG and PG law courses offered by several National Law Universities in India.

CLAT 2021 will be held as a centre-based test following all Covid protocols and applicants have been advised to get themselves vaccinated against Covid.

CLAT 2021 Admit Card: How To Download

Once released, candidates will be able to download the CLAT 2021 admit card by following these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2: Feed in the mobile number and passwords to login to download CLAT 2021 hall ticket.

Step 3: On the new page, check the details and download the CLAT 2021 admit card.

CLAT 2021 admit card has a mention of the candidate’s application number, roll number and the CLAT 2021 exam centre.

For the latest information regarding CLAT 2021 including admit card release date, exam day instructions, and result date, candidates can visit the official website -- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.