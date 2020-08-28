CLAT 2020: Subject-Wise Best Books For CLAT Preparation
Subject-wise Best Books for CLAT Preparation: CLAT 2020 will be conducted on September 7. Candidates can refer to these books during preparation.
The Consortium of National Law Universities will conduct the Common Law Admission Test, or CLAT 2020, on September 7. To pass CLAT 2020 with flying colors, candidates will need to refer to the best books. There are hundreds of books authored for CLAT preparation, but only a few books are popular among the students. Some of them are even recommended by the toppers and experts as they cover the entire syllabus in a very efficient manner and are easy to understand.
Best books for CLAT UG
At undergraduate level, the subjects are English language, Current Affairs including General Knowledge, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Ability.
Best books for English language
Basic grammar along with good reading ability is important for CLAT. Some of the most popular publications for CLAT English, as suggested by experts are:
Word Power Made Easy
Butterworths
LexisNexis
Along with these, students are advised to read the daily newspapers to develop good reading skills.
Books for current affairs and general knowledge
There will be around 35-39 questions from this section. Students will be given comprehension passages which will be followed by a series of questions. Questions in this section will be asked from topics such as contemporary events of significance from India and the world, arts and culture, international affairs and historical events of continuing significance. Students can refer to the following books for preparing current affairs and general knowledge:
GKToday
Manorama Year Book
India Year Book
The current affairs are dynamic in nature, so one must read the daily newspapers, editorials and articles and keep an eye on all the important events.
Legal reasoning books for CLAT
In CLAT 2020, round 35-39 questions will be asked from legal reasoning. There will be comprehension based questions from this section. However, Students will be required to demonstrate basic understanding of legal aptitude.
The following books are recommended for this section:
Universal’s CLAT Guide
Legal Awareness and Legal Aptitude by AP Bhardwaj
The CLAT Consortium suggests reading legal journals, news articles and editorials for legal aptitude.
Books for logical reasoning
This section requires the students to demonstrate critical thinking ability. There will be comprehension passages of around 300 words. Students will need to identify the main theme and arguments given in the passage and give conclusions. The following books are recommended for the preparation of legal reasoning:
Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning by RS Aggarwal
Analytical Reasoning by MK Pandey
Analytical and Logical Reasoning by R.S. Aggarwal
Best books for Elementary mathematics
Questions in maths section are asked from Class 10th which include topics such as ratios and proportions, basic algebra, mensuration and statistical estimation. Students can refer to the following books to prepare for maths:
Quantitative Aptitude by RS Aggarwal
Class 10th NCERT Textbook
Best books for CLAT PG
At the postgraduate level, the exam syllabus is taken from the mandatory subjects of the undergraduate law program and include topics such as Constitutional Law, Jurisprudence, Administrative Law, Law of Contract, Torts, Family Law, Criminal Law and others.
The students should rely on the LLB books for their preparation as the entire syllabus can be covered from the legal subjects of graduation level. Some of the important books for CLAT LLM are given below.
Bare Acts
Jurisprudence and Legal Theory by Dr, V. D. Mahajan
V.N. Shukla's Constitution of India
Guide To LLM Entrance Examination