CLAT 2020: Subject-Wise Best Books For CLAT Preparation

Subject-Wise Best Books For CLAT Preparation

The Consortium of National Law Universities will conduct the Common Law Admission Test, or CLAT 2020, on September 7. To pass CLAT 2020 with flying colors, candidates will need to refer to the best books. There are hundreds of books authored for CLAT preparation, but only a few books are popular among the students. Some of them are even recommended by the toppers and experts as they cover the entire syllabus in a very efficient manner and are easy to understand.

Best books for CLAT UG

At undergraduate level, the subjects are English language, Current Affairs including General Knowledge, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Ability.

Best books for English language

Basic grammar along with good reading ability is important for CLAT. Some of the most popular publications for CLAT English, as suggested by experts are:

Word Power Made Easy

Butterworths

LexisNexis

Along with these, students are advised to read the daily newspapers to develop good reading skills.

Books for current affairs and general knowledge

There will be around 35-39 questions from this section. Students will be given comprehension passages which will be followed by a series of questions. Questions in this section will be asked from topics such as contemporary events of significance from India and the world, arts and culture, international affairs and historical events of continuing significance. Students can refer to the following books for preparing current affairs and general knowledge:

GKToday

Manorama Year Book

India Year Book

The current affairs are dynamic in nature, so one must read the daily newspapers, editorials and articles and keep an eye on all the important events.

Legal reasoning books for CLAT

In CLAT 2020, round 35-39 questions will be asked from legal reasoning. There will be comprehension based questions from this section. However, Students will be required to demonstrate basic understanding of legal aptitude.

The following books are recommended for this section:

Universal’s CLAT Guide

Legal Awareness and Legal Aptitude by AP Bhardwaj

The CLAT Consortium suggests reading legal journals, news articles and editorials for legal aptitude.

Books for logical reasoning

This section requires the students to demonstrate critical thinking ability. There will be comprehension passages of around 300 words. Students will need to identify the main theme and arguments given in the passage and give conclusions. The following books are recommended for the preparation of legal reasoning:

Verbal and Non-Verbal Reasoning by RS Aggarwal

Analytical Reasoning by MK Pandey

Analytical and Logical Reasoning by R.S. Aggarwal

Best books for Elementary mathematics

Questions in maths section are asked from Class 10th which include topics such as ratios and proportions, basic algebra, mensuration and statistical estimation. Students can refer to the following books to prepare for maths:

Quantitative Aptitude by RS Aggarwal

Class 10th NCERT Textbook

Best books for CLAT PG

At the postgraduate level, the exam syllabus is taken from the mandatory subjects of the undergraduate law program and include topics such as Constitutional Law, Jurisprudence, Administrative Law, Law of Contract, Torts, Family Law, Criminal Law and others.

The students should rely on the LLB books for their preparation as the entire syllabus can be covered from the legal subjects of graduation level. Some of the important books for CLAT LLM are given below.