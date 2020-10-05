  • Home
CLAT 2020 Results Declared At Consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Check Merit List, Details Here

CLAT Result 2020: The Consortium of National Law Universities has announced the CLAT merit list on the official website -- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 5, 2020 4:48 pm IST | Source: Careers360

CLAT 2020 Merit List Out At Consortiumofnlus.ac.in
New Delhi:

The CLAT result 2020 has been declared. The official website -- consortiumofnlus.ac.in -- has published the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2020) result. Candidates who took the common admission test on September 28 can check the CLAT 2020 result by logging in the official portal . The CLAT 2020 result has been released in the form of a merit list. Individual score cards can also be downloaded from the official website. The CLAT individual score cards also has mention of category-wise ranks.

The Consortium of National Law Universities administers the CLAT for admission to the undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes in the participating institutes. CLAT 2020 was held as a computer-based test across 300 centres in the country.

Steps to check CLAT results 2020

  • Visit the official website- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

  • Click on the “Result” link.

  • Enter login credentials

  • Click on “View Results”

  • CLAT 2020 merit list or CLAT 2020 result will be displayed on the screen.

  • Candidates can download the CLAT merit list 2020

The CLAT final answer key 2020 published on Saturday, October 3, announced that CLAT UG will be evaluated out of 147 marks instead of 150 and CLAT PG out of 119 instead of 120.

The Consortium will start receiving the counselling fee of Rs 50,000 between October 6 and October 7. Candidates can opt for the counselling process and admissions from October 9 to October 15, 2020. The counselling fee of Rs 50,000 will be adjusted in the fee payable to the university during the admission.

