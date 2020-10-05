CLAT 2020 Counselling Registration Begins Today At Consortiumofnlus.ac.in

  • Home
CLAT 2020 Registration For Counselling Starts Today; Check Application Details

CLAT Counselling 2020: Candidates can apply online and register for counselling for admission to NLUs from today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 6, 2020 8:00 am IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Consortium of National Law Universities will allow the candidates to register online for the CLAT counselling process for admission to the NLUs from today, October 6. Candidates can register online for the CLAT counselling to undergraduate and postgraduate programmes at the National Law Universities for the academic session 2020-21. The consortium will release a list of candidates who will be eligible for registering for the counselling session. The shortlisted candidates can pay Rs 50,000 as CLAT registration fee to become eligible for seat allotment.

Candidates can opt for the CLAT counselling process and admissions from October 9 to October 15, 2020. The Consortium of National Law Universities will conduct CLAT counselling 2020 in three rounds. The first counselling list as per CLAT dates 2020 will be released on October 9, second on October 11 and the third on October 14.

CLAT 2020 Counselling: Application Process

Step 1: Visit consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: Register using contact details

Step 3: Payment of application fee

Step 4: Choice Filling

Step 5: Submit

As per an official statement issued by the Consortium on Monday, October 5, aspirants will be informed through messages (SMS and email) to attend the CLAT counselling process. The invite for CLAT counselling will however be sent to approximately five times the number of seats in each category.

