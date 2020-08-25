CLAT 2020: Exam On September 7, Admit Cards Soon At Consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Image credit: Shutterstock CLAT 2020 Admit Cards Soon; Exam On On September 7

The eligibility test of CLAT 2020 is scheduled on September 7 between 2 pm and 4 pm. The exam conducting body will issue the CLAT admit cards soon at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Some social media posts have claimed that CLAT 2020 has been postponed. However, the postponement has not been confirmed by the Consortium of National Law Universities -- the conducting body of CLAT 2020. As per the latest information, CLAT 2020 will be conducted on September 7 as per schedule.

Common Law Admission Test, or CLAT, is a national level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in the country. The Consortium of National Law Universities had earlier confirmed the exam date of CLAT 2020.

The decision to conduct CLAT 2020 on September 7 had been taken at a meeting of the General Body of the Consortium of NLUs. The meeting was held “to review the precautionary measures taken in the context of COVID-19 pandemic and settle on a feasible date for conducting the CLAT 2020 exam”.

CLAT 2020 will be held online at designated centres across the country. The CLAT 2020 admit cards, this year, will be used as Movement Passes to allow aspirants of CLAT 2020 to move between containment zones and CLAT exam centres.

CLAT 2020 Admit Card: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website -- consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: Insert the mobile numbers and passwords to login

Step 3: On the next window, check and download the CLAT 2020 admit cards

The admit cards of CLAT 2020 will mention details of the candidates including application numbers, roll numbers and the CLAT 2020 exam centres.

Candidates can keep themselves updated with CLAT latest information including admit card release date, exam day instructions and result date from the official website -- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.