CLAT 2020 Postponed, New Date Will Be Announced After Consulting Home, Education Ministries

CLAT 2020 has been postponed again till further notice, Prof Balraj Chouhan, Convenor of this year's CLAT and also Vice-Chancellor of Dharmashastra National Law University (DNLU), Jabalpur, told NDTV. This year’s Common Law Admission Test or CLAT, the entrance test being held for admission to law courses in premier law universities in the country, has been deferred again due to COVID-19 situation in the country.

The CLAT 2020 exam was scheduled for August 22.

"We want every student to get their fair chance to appear for the exams. Due to the lockdowns announced in various parts of the country, students will find it difficult to appear for the exams. Keeping that issue in mind, we have decided to postpone the exams till further notice," Prof Chouhan said.

He also said a new date for the law entrance exam will be announced after consulting education and home ministries.

CLAT is a centralised exam for admissions to bachelors and masters courses in law in 22 NLUs in the country and is conducted by the consortium.

Under the CLAT 2020 notification, the exam would be held online at notified centres where computers would be set up for candidates to access the test.

On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court asked the Centre and the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLU), the organiser of CLAT exams, to reply to a law graduate's plea challenging the requirement of physically appearing at exam centre amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Justice Jayant Nath asked the central government to inform the court whether it would be permissible to hold such an exam at physical centres in view of the prevailing pandemic. The court issued notices to the central government and the NLU, seeking their stand by August 10 on the petition which has sought that the online CLAT exams be allowed to be undertaken from home.