Image credit: Shutterstock CLAT 2020 Postponed, Exam On September 28

The Consortium of National Law Universities has postponed the Common Law Admission Test, or CLAT 2020, exam. According to an official notification, CLAT 2020 exam will now be conducted on September 27. Previously, CLAT 2020 was scheduled for September 7.

The decision to postpone the CLAT exam has been taken in the review meeting of the executive committee on August 27.

In the review meeting, the executive committee took into consideration the ongoing COVID-19 situation and the subsequent lockdown in Bihar and West Bengal.

“At this meeting, the executive committee assessed the prevailing lockdown situation in various parts of the country and in particular, took into consideration the lockdown announced in the state of West Bengal for the September 7, and the continued lockdown in the state of Bihar until the September 6,” an official statement said.

“The CLAT 2020 examination for both UG and PG candidates scheduled for September 7, 2020 has been postponed to Monday, September 28, 2020, from 2 pm to 4 pm,” the statement added.

Further instructions regarding the CLAT 2020 examination will be provided on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in, the board said.

CLAT is a national level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in the country.

CLAT 2020 will be held in online mode at designated centres across the country.