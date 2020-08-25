CLAT 2020 Not Postponed; Exam On September 7: Officials

CLAT 2020 postponement notice, which has been circulating in social media, is fake, the convenor of this year's CLAT Professor Balraj Chauhan clarified. The fake advisory, circulated in the name of Consortium of National Law Universities, claimed that Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) has been postponed until further notice. The eligibility test of CLAT 2020 will be held on September 7 between 2 pm and 4 pm as scheduled.

The consortium this year has decided to hold the CLAT 2020 on September 7 after considering several factors so that no students are harmed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The exam date of CLAT 2020 had to be rescheduled earlier due to the COVID-19 outbreak which forced the Central Government to initiate a nationwide lockdown to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.

The exam conducting body will issue the admit cards of CLAT 2020 soon at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Aspirants of CLAT 2020 can access the admit cards by logging in at the website and inserting the registered mobile numbers and passwords. The CLAT 2020 admit cards will mention details of the candidates, application numbers, roll numbers and the exam centres. The admit cards, this year, will be used as Movement Passes to allow aspirants of CLAT to move between containment zones and CLAT 2020 exam centres.

CLAT is a national level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in the country. The eligibility test of CLAT 2020 will be conducted in computer-based mode at designated centres across the country.

Latest information on CLAT including admit card release date, exam day instructions and result date are available on the official website of the consortium -- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

