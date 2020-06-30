Image credit: Shutterstock CLAT 2020 In August, Application Submission Extended Till July 10

The Consortium of National Law Universities has again extended the application deadline and announced a new date for the Common Law Admission Test, or CLAT 2020.

According to the information on the official website, CLAT 2020 application forms can now be submitted till July 10, on consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Previously, the last date to submit application forms was July 1. The exam will be now conducted on August 22.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the exam had been postponed twice before. CLAT was earlier scheduled on June 21.

CLAT is a national level entrance exam for admission to undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate law programmes in 22 National Law Universities across India. The exam is conducated by the National Law University, Bhopal

The CLAT 2020 paper will have questions from English language, current affairs, legal reasoning, logical reasoning, and quantitative techniques.

Details of CLAT 2020, including admission procedure, participating institutes, and information brochures are available on the official website.