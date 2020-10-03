CLAT 2020 Final Answer Key Released; Result On October 5

The Consortium of National Law Universities has published the final CLAT 2020 answer keys. The final answer key of CLAT has been published as a modification to the provisional CLAT 2020 answer key released on the day of exam. Students who have taken the admission test of CLAT 2020 on September 28 can check the final CLAT official answer key at consortiumofnlus.ac.in and calculate their probable score. Based on the challenges and objections sent by the CLAT aspirants and on the recommendations of the expert committee, the Consortium has dropped three questions from the CLAT UG question paper and one question from the CLAT PG question paper. Three answers from the CLAT UG answer key released earlier have also been modified.

Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is held for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes offered by several National Law Universities in the country. CLAT is a national level test held in computer-based mode. CLAT 2020 was held on September 28 at 300 centres across the country.

After the modifications and changes made in the provisional answer keys of CLAT 2020, students will be evaluated out of 147 marks in the CLAT undergraduate entrance test and for the aspirants of CLAT postgraduate, the evaluation will be out of 119 marks.

CLAT Answer Key 2020 - To Download

Visit the official website -- consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Click on the designated answer key link

Access and tally the answers marked and calculate the score

The Consortium will announce the CLAT 2020 merit list on October 5. As per the CLAT 2020 admission dates, the payment of counselling fee will begin from October 6 to October 7. Candidates can opt for the counselling process and admissions between October 9 and October 15, 2020.