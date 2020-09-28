CLAT 2020 Exam Over; Know About Result, Counselling, Cut Off Marks

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) held the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2020) today, i.e., September 28. The CLAT 2020 exam was conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm in the computer-based test mode. The CLAT 2020 result will be announced on October 5. CLAT 2020 cutoff will be released by the NLU Consortium from October 9 onwards. For undergraduate or postgraduate courses, the CLAT cut off is the last rank for which the CLAT admission is offered.

CLAT cutoff 2020 is released separately for all CLAT participating institutes. CLAT cutoff 2020 will be different for every institute, taking into consideration the various parameters such as sanctioned seat intake of national law universities, applications received for admission, candidates’ performance in CLAT exam, and choice selected by the candidates.

Three rounds of CLAT counselling will be conducted. For each of these rounds, CLAT cutoff will be announced separately.

Candidates not meeting the cutoff score in round 1 and or 2 of CLAT counselling will be allowed to participate in subsequent rounds of CLAT counselling, but any candidate not attending the final round would likely be disqualified.

CLAT 2020 Counselling Process

According to the official statement, “Candidates will receive an invite to register for the counselling process through SMS / email. The counselling information will be uploaded on the Consortium website as well. Candidates can login to their CLAT account and register for the counselling process.”

The registration process consists of two steps:

Step 1: Update NLU preferences

You can provide a fresh set of NLU preferences. You can choose to provide all the NLUs (22 for UG and 19 for PG) OR you can choose to give preferences of only those NLUs in which you are interested. Candidates are strongly advised to give a minimum of five preferences.

Step 2: Make online payment

Candidates will have to make an online payment to Consortium of INR 50,000/- to register for counselling through their login id on the Consortium website. Candidates are requested to make the payment before the last date. Requests for payments after the last date will not be considered in any circumstance.

CLAT 2020: Counselling Schedule

CLAT Result 2020: How To Check Result

Go to the official website Click on the result link The candidate will be redirected to a log-in window Enter registration/application number and date of birth and login. CLAT 2020 result will be displayed on screen Download and take a printout of the result for future references

CLAT 2020 Merit List 2020: Tie-breaking procedure

In CLAT 2020 entrance exam, if two or more candidates score the same marks, following tie-breaking methodology to break the deadlock will be followed: