CLAT 2020 Exam On September 28: CLAT Consortium Releases COVID-19 Guidelines

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2020) is scheduled to be held on September 28 in a single shift in the afternoon from 2 pm to 4 pm. Consortium has released a slew of guidelines for the candidates registered to appear in the admission test. The revised instructions restrict candidates who have been tested COVID-19 positive.

“All the candidates who have been tested positive and are under medical surveillance or in isolation will not be permitted to take the CLAT 2020 examination scheduled to be held on 28th September 2020,” reads the official notification.

The candidates are expected to reach the CLAT 2020 Exam Centre one hour before the start of the CLAT examination. No candidate shall be allowed to enter the CLAT test Centre after 15 minutes of the commencement of the CLAT examination.

The CLAT 2020 question paper consists of 150 questions for undergraduate and 120 questions for postgraduate candidates. 0.25 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

CLAT 2020: Items to be carried to the examination hall

Candidates are allowed to carry to the examination hall the following only:

1. Blue/Black Ball Pen

2. Admit Card

3. Any Photo I.D. Proof issued by the Government.

4. Transparent water bottle.

5. Own mask, gloves and personal hand sanitizer (50ml).

6. Self-Health Declaration

7. Disability Certificate for PWD candidates

The candidates will not be allowed to carry any electronic/communication devices such as mobile phones, watches, calculator, headphones, etc to the CLAT 2020 exam centre.

Candidates using the rough sheet during the CLAT 2020 exam will be required to write their roll number on the top of the sheet. Later, the same sheet will have to be dumped in the drop-box before exiting the CLAT 2020 examination room.

As per the notification, "Candidate who is found either copying or receiving or giving assistance will be disqualified and it will be treated as malpractice and necessary action will be taken. Possession and use of incriminating material for the purpose of the test amounts to malpractice."