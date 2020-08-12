CLAT 2020: Exam Day Guidelines For Students, Check Details

Exam day guidelines for students

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, the Consortium of NLUs will conduct the social distanced based Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) on August 22 in online mode. To ensure that the social distancing norms at the test centres are being followed, the examination authorities have increased the number of test cities from 67 to 203. Further, the exam day guidelines including the medical precautions to ensure the safety of students have been issued in advance.

The Consortium has even clarified that they are consulting the most prominent health experts of the country to address the threats presented by COVID-19. So, to alleviate many concerns including those related to the safety, the students must understand the common exam day instructions and the medical precautions being carried out at the test centres.

To appear in the law admission test, the students must bring their admit card and a valid ID card. The acceptable ID cards include Aadhar Card, Voter ID, Passport or any other document as prescribed by the Consortium.

Candidates should report at the test centre at least half an hour before the commencement of the examination to complete their verification and medical test.

Candidates are also advised to maintain social distancing outside the test centre and avoid forming groups.

Candidates should not bring any prohibited items such as electronic gadgets including calculators, paper, study materials, eatable items at the examination centre.

Medical precautions guidelines

Before the commencement of the test, candidates will have to mandatorily undergo the thermal screening process.

Candidates who record a temperature greater than 99.14 will be shifted to the isolation labs where the staff will also be given PPE kits.

All candidates will be permitted to carry a safety mask, gloves, transparent water bottle and a 50ml hand sanitizer bottle.

CLAT 2020 - Exam centre conditions

The Consortium has adopted social distanced based test mode. The infrastructure at the exam centres is being prepared after considering the safety concerns of the candidates. For example, the keyboards, computers, sitting place, doorknobs, washroom and other essentials will be sanitised. At the test centre, sufficient staff will be deployed to manage the crowd. Cleaning staff, centre administrators and invigilators will also be equipped with safety masks and hand gloves. The test centre model as prescribed by the Consortium is explained below.

Thermal screening at the entry gate

The staff with thermo guns will be deployed at the gate to conduct thermal screening of the candidates. Candidates above prescribed temperature will be shifted to the isolation labs.

Separate isolation labs

Candidates who report COVID symptoms or fever will be accommodated in separate isolation labs. Such candidates will also be given 3-ply masks and gloves.

Sanitisation and cleaning at the test centre

The test centres will be sanitized thoroughly with disinfectants, spray machines. In addition, hand sanitizers and hand soap will be made available at the test centres and washrooms.